Jody Threat On Her Preparation For Ultimate X At TNA Hard To Kill

Jody Threat is one of the competitors in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard to Kill and she recently discussed her preparation for the match. Threat spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about the match and you can see some highlights below:

On her preparation for the match: “Preparation for this Saturday, lots of upper body strength. As a child, people don’t know this about me, but I was excellent at monkey bars. I’m going to have to break out those young Jody skills.”

On if she’s gotten advice for the bout: “I’ve been talking to Shelley [Alex Shelley], as well as Josh [Josh Alexander], about their take on it and how I should be preparing. They told me, ‘Get the X. The focus is to get the X, don’t worry about anything else. Toss some people off, it’s fine, just get the X.’ So I’ve been seeking advice in that way. It’s a rare thing, my first go at one of these. We’ll see what happens, I feel like this is my ballpark though, a wild match.”

On her plan for her opponents: “I’m the kind of person where I feel the vibe day of, so I don’t have strategies in that way. What I do know is, there are some people I’ve never been in a ring with before. I haven’t been in a ring with Tasha. I don’t know what to expect in that regard. Looking at size, I feel I have an advantage with who I’m going up against. I’m a little thicker. Dani Luna, we’re kind of closer in size. It’ll be interesting, I’m very curious to see what happens. I think there will be a lot of dangling and pulling and these sorts of things.”