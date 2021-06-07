Jody Threat Recalls Training With Trish Stratus Before WWE SummerSlam 2019 Match, Earning WWE Tryout

Fightful Select recently spoke with Canadian independent wrestler Jody Threat, and among the topics discussed was Threat working with Trish Stratus ahead of her SummerSlam 2019 match with Charlotte Flair, potentially working with Impact Wrestling, and more.

In the interview, Threat mentioned that she received a WWE tryout that year during SummerSlam weekend in Toronto and received good feedback from those in attendance. Additionally, she brought up training with Stratus prior to the tryout, which was when Stratus was preparing to make her in-ring return.

Additionally, Threat noted that she has expressed interest in potentially working with Impact Wrestling, and that Scott D’Amore knows who she is. However, she has yet to hear back about a possible appearance with the company.

Threat also discussed a lack of visa presenting issues with her working consistently in the United States, despite having interest from promoters.