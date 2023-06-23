Jody Threat Enjoys the Vibes of An All-Women’s Locker Room

Jody Threat has worked for all-women’s companies like SHIMMER, and she talked about being part of the locker room in such situations. Threat, who is set to compete at Smash Wrestling Girls Next Door on Sunday against Allie Katch, spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about the feel of an all-women’s locker room.

“It’s cool because in wrestling, you meet a lot of people and a lot of don’t live in the same place so we don’t get to see our friends very often,” Threat said. “The reality is, a lot of the locker rooms don’t have enough females in them. Sure, you’ll have a few, but you’re going to get the majority guys. It’s nice when you have an opportunity for the girls that you’ve met in your journey to all kind of collect in one arena and you’re getting to see people you haven’t seen in quite a while. There is often a feeling of ‘let’s fucking go’ is the vibe. It’s a sense of empowerment.”

She continued, “I always speak so fondly of SHIMMER. I’m so lucky that I got to experience a few loops because (Dave) Prazak has kind of put it to the side. We don’t get that twice a year thing where we come together, see each other, and work hard together. It really is nice when a quality company will put together something like this and spend the money to bring in girls from all around so we can see each other.”

Threat is part of the Impact Wrestling roster and competed on Before the Impact before this week’s show against Nevaeh.