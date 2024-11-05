– TNA Wrestling announced that Jody Threat will be in action on this week’s TNA Impact facing Heather by Elegance. You can see the match announcement below. This week’s TNA Impact is scheduled for Thursday, November 7 on AXS TV. It will air at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No DQ Match: Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Moose

* Jordynne Grace & Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz

* Jody Threat vs. Heather by Elegance