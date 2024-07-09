Joe Alonzo On His Relationship With Billy Corgan, Says They’d Get Along Great Outside Wrestling

Joe Alonzo is no longer in the NWA, but he says he still has a good relationship with Billy Corgan. Alonzo announced on July 1st that he was exiting the company, and he spoke about his dynamic with Corgan in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his relationship with Corgan: “I’ve always liked Billy. He’s a little weird, and I told Billy this to himself, he’s a really weird guy. But he’s been famous since he was 19 years old, so I get it. As far as, I like that Billy is very blunt. In a very blunt person, so he doesn’t sugarcoat anything. Whatever’s on his mind, he says. That rubs people the wrong way, [but] it doesn’t for me. Sometimes I think he doesn’t know, I don’t think he’s smart in our world as much as he thinks he is. I’ll say this, sometimes Billy would say things to me, I’m like, ‘Oh, I like Billy.’ Then Billy would say other things. I’m like, ‘Were you dropped on your head? Who’s taking bumps here, me or you?’ He told me, I can’t say who was there for this conversation, but he goes, ‘I don’t know, I think it’s working up who’s gonna earn the next title shot for Colby Corino. It’s gonna be between you and another wrestler.’ I say, ‘Okay.’ He’s like, ‘I haven’t decided if it’s gonna be you or him yet. I think right now he’s killing it, he’s a better heel than you are by far.’ I looked at him, I’m like, ‘Are you okay?’ I straight up told him, ‘That’s cool. I get that’s your opinion, but your opinion’s wrong. You’re wrong.’ I know that’s wild to tell your boss, but I’m sorry, you’re wrong. You’re crazy if you think that.’ I think he respected that I was very honest with my opinion on things. I think the people who were in his ear didn’t like that I was honest. Maybe this is most companies, but at least for the NWA, I think they don’t like when people talk back, and I don’t think it’s telling back. If you read the contract, the contracts say it’s a partnership. I’m not your employee. Im not getting healthcare, I have no benefits. So I’m not your employee. We are a partnership, and we’re doing this together. So if I think something would be better this way, I’m not saying we have to, I’m just throwing a suggestion. Don’t get offended that I’m throwing a suggestion out there. But it was just weird.”

On getting along with Corgan: “I will say, I think outside of wrestling, me and Billy would get along great, and Billy has said himself that I remind him a lot of his younger self. We’re both from Chicago and both very goal-driven and ambitious and very blunt, so sometimes those people mesh well together, and sometimes they kinda bump heads. So I think if you take a project or take something out of the equation, if you just have us sit in the same room and chop it up and shoot the shit, I think we’d get along great. But I sent him a message right after I made the announcement and said that I’m a free agent. I just sent a thank you, and he just said he wishes me my best on everything, and I wished him the best for the NWA. Me and Billy are great. The other people, not so much. But me and Billy, the boss, we have a good relationship.”