Joe Budden Praises The Rock for Slapping Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Press Conference
February 10, 2024 | Posted by
– During his podcast, Joe Budden spoke about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson slapping Cody Rhodes in the face during last Thursday’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference. Budden referred to Cody Rhodes as “Cory,” and noted how The Rock didn’t care about Cody “finishing his story.” You can view that clip of Budden talking about the press conference below:
