Joe Budden Praises The Rock for Slapping Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Press Conference

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns The Rock WrestleMania XL Kickoff Image Credit: WWE

During his podcast, Joe Budden spoke about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson slapping Cody Rhodes in the face during last Thursday’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference. Budden referred to Cody Rhodes as “Cory,” and noted how The Rock didn’t care about Cody “finishing his story.” You can view that clip of Budden talking about the press conference below:

Cody Rhodes, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeffrey Harris

