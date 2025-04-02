Joe Cabray Says OTT Has A Very Good Relationship With WWE

Joe Cabray, speaking on The FiveMarks podcast (per Fightful), confirmed that Over The Top Wrestling (OTT) maintains a positive relationship with WWE.

There have been recent appearances by WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh at OTT’s Tenth Anniversary show, and Pete Dunne at OTT Homecoming.

“I don’t really know. It’s hard to talk about the workings, but it’s not an easy feat. It’s understandable as well. We’ve gotten proper, proper WWE superstars. The main roster, top people, the tag team champions. I don’t know is the short answer. I mean, we have a very good relationship there, but at the same point, you just have to watch this space. We’ll always try and get the best for the fans. I mean, I think we’ve delivered that over the years, but it’s not always so easy. It’s the old saying of never saying never in wrestling. I mean, like if someone had said to me, do you think the tag team champions will ever appear in OTT, and I was like, probably not. but you can never say never. I mean, it happened, so anything can happen, I suppose. But yeah, it’s not just an easy thing of calling up and saying, ‘hey’, and rightfully so. I mean, you’re being trusted with top-level performers. So I can only say watch this space, hopefully, but I couldn’t make any promises on that one.”