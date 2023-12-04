wrestling / News
Joe Cazana Promotions Announced As a New NWA Territory
The NWA has announced that Joe Cazana Promotions is now a territory of the company. The NWA made the announcement on Sunday that the Cazana-owned promotion has been named an official NWA territory.
The NWA wrote on Twitter:
“Did you see the big announcement?
JCP is now officially a territory of the National Wrestling Alliance! Now along with @ExoProWrestling, they’ll be a part of growing the Alliance and developing the next generation of professional wrestlers!
@CazanaJoe @Billy”
Cazana took to Twitter to comment on the news as well, as you can see below:
I’m so very humbled and appreciative of @Billy and all the super talent that made last night possible. Special thanks to @drtomprichard @TheRealTMurdoch @MissaKate23 @JoeGalliNews @nwa and there in spirit @KyleDavisATL now it’s time to get to work.
NWA/JCP Southeast”
