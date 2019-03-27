wrestling / News
WWE News: Joe Coffey Calls Trent Seven Dead Weight, Samoa Joe Demonstrates Japanese Pushups, Jey Uso vs. Sheamus on UpUpDownDown
March 27, 2019
– Joe Coffey is not happy with Trent Seven. WWE released a video of Coffey cutting a promo talking about dead weight in NXT UK, and he singled out Trent Seven. You can check out that video below.
– Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video featuring Samoa Joe trying out some Japanese pushups. You can check out that video below.
– The UpUpDownDown Championship Tournament is now in its Elimination Round phase. For today’s video, Jey Uso faces Sheamus. You can check out that video below.