WWE News: Joe Coffey Calls Trent Seven Dead Weight, Samoa Joe Demonstrates Japanese Pushups, Jey Uso vs. Sheamus on UpUpDownDown

– Joe Coffey is not happy with Trent Seven. WWE released a video of Coffey cutting a promo talking about dead weight in NXT UK, and he singled out Trent Seven. You can check out that video below.

– Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video featuring Samoa Joe trying out some Japanese pushups. You can check out that video below.

– The UpUpDownDown Championship Tournament is now in its Elimination Round phase. For today’s video, Jey Uso faces Sheamus. You can check out that video below.