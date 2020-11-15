wrestling / News

Joe Doering Appears At Impact Turning Point (Pics, Video)

November 14, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Joe Doering

Joe Doering appearing at Impact Turning Point tonight alongside Eric Young. Doering ended up taking out Cousin Jake and Cody Deaner after Jake lost to Rohit Raju.

Doering has worked for Impact and WWE in the past, but is best known for his run in All Japan Pro-Wrestling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joe Doering, Ashish

More Stories

loading