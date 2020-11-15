wrestling / News
Joe Doering Appears At Impact Turning Point (Pics, Video)
November 14, 2020 | Posted by
Joe Doering appearing at Impact Turning Point tonight alongside Eric Young. Doering ended up taking out Cousin Jake and Cody Deaner after Jake lost to Rohit Raju.
Doering has worked for Impact and WWE in the past, but is best known for his run in All Japan Pro-Wrestling.
@TheEricYoung just unleashed Joe Doering on IMPACT Wrestling! 👀 #TurningPoint
➡ https://t.co/TOfJCrdXYN pic.twitter.com/JXMsCPeYF7
— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2020
The MONSTROUS Joe Doering has arrived in IMPACT Wrestling. #TurningPoint @TheEricYoung pic.twitter.com/ZBXHBGgH7s
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020
