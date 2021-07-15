Joe Doering on Violent By Design Using the Freebird Rule, Eric Young’s Injury Rehab

– The Angle Podcast recently interviewed Impact Wrestling talent and tag team champion Joe Doering, who discussed Violent By Design, Eric Young’s injury rehab, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Doering on Eric Young’s injury rehab: “I know he’s rehabbing excellently. Wrestlers heal well and fast. I would expect him back in 5 or 6 months. From now only 3-4 months. Hopefully, by Bound for Glory, he’ll be back in the ring full time.”

Joe Doering on how Violent By Design uses the Freebird rule: “We’re a bit of a mystery. We’re doing the Violent By Design tag team rules (Freebird Rule) which means you don’t know who’s going to show up exactly. So it might be me and Rhino it might be me and Deaner or Deaner and Rhino, you don’t know exactly. I think it’s pretty safe to say I’ll be coming out on Slammiversary with the tag team championships. I’m going in and coming out with them so that’s my idea, that’s my plan.”