wrestling / News
Joe Gacy Reflects On His Deathmatch Past, Says Part of Him Misses It
In an interview with Out of Character (via Wrestling Inc), Joe Gacy spoke about his history as a deathmatch wrestler and whether or not he misses those types of matches. He competed in companies like CZW prior to his WWE signing.
He said: “Before I got to CZW I was a big CZW fan and growing up an ECW fan I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to go out there and I want to do this and this and prove that I belong in hardcore wrestling.’ So there was a point where I really wanted to go out there and try to do the most brutal stuff that I could. Now part of me is kind of happy I don’t do that anymore, but it was fun while I did it. I would say that if there was a time in your career that you’ve done that, there is maybe a little bit inside of you that does miss it. I don’t want to go back and do all the things I have done again, but I wouldn’t mind dabbling in some stuff again if the opportunity arose.“
