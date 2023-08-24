Joe Gacy Reflects On His Deathmatch Past, Says Part of Him Misses It

In an interview with Out of Character (via Wrestling Inc), Joe Gacy spoke about his history as a deathmatch wrestler and whether or not he misses those types of matches. He competed in companies like CZW prior to his WWE signing.

He said: “Before I got to CZW I was a big CZW fan and growing up an ECW fan I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to go out there and I want to do this and this and prove that I belong in hardcore wrestling.’ So there was a point where I really wanted to go out there and try to do the most brutal stuff that I could. Now part of me is kind of happy I don’t do that anymore, but it was fun while I did it. I would say that if there was a time in your career that you’ve done that, there is maybe a little bit inside of you that does miss it. I don’t want to go back and do all the things I have done again, but I wouldn’t mind dabbling in some stuff again if the opportunity arose.“