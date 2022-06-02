Joe Gacy Excited For NXT’s Return to the Road, Thinks it Will Help NXT ‘Immensely’

Joe Gacy is looking forward to the NXT brand making its return to the road next weekend, and thinks it will be a big boon for the brand. Gacy, who is set to take on Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship on Saturday’s In Your House, spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about the plans for NXT to return to touring on June 10th. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On NXT hitting the road next weekend: “I’m so excited, this is going to my first time traveling for the company. I came in during the pandemic so things were very different when I first got here, minus going to Dallas for Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania. That was a very surreal experience and that was my only time I got to travel for the company. Being able to finally hit the road again and go out to all these different towns and cities, in Florida for now, hopefully, more later, but to be able to do that and finally get to see the different NXT crowds that are out there I think is going to be amazing.”

On how returning to the road will help the brand: “I think it’s going to help immensely. A) to be able to see different crowds, meet different crowds, hopefully, potentially gain more fans if anyone hasn’t come to the new NXT here because we’ve been based in Orlando. Hopefully, with more traveling, we’ll be able to get more people to come back out and come see more shows. Hopefully, the fear of the pandemic is dwindling a little bit so more people will come out, but, I think, besides that getting these newer people that might not have as much experience in the ring as much as possible and wrestling guys that are the faces of NXT, I guess, they could learn a lot from them.”