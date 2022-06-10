Joe Gacy On Being Viewed As A WWE NXT Locker Room Leader

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., WWE NXT 2.0 star Joe Gacy was asked what kind of NXT Champion he’d be behind the scenes if he were to win the belt against Bron Breakker. Check out the highlights below:

On the type of champ he would be in NXT: “Joe Gacy would be the type of champion that would, I hope, influence the locker room and lead NXT. That is the goal.”

On if his indy experience has made him a locker room leader for the new generation of NXT stars: “So, oddly, maybe? Maybe I should be. “When I first got here, the locker room was very different. You had guys like Tommaso [Ciampa] here who, in my opinion, would have been the leader of NXT. Now that he’s where he is, I look around at the locker and I see like, wow, there’s these guys who are the faces of NXT 2.0. And I guess, in a way, we all are kind of the leaders as well as the females too. So I think it’s an adjustment, but I think we’re slowly, finally getting to that point where we’re hitting a stride, and I think we are the faces that are being looked up to from a lot of the younger talent coming in.”