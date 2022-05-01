Joe Gacy in CZW PPV Now Available, Trailer Online

Stonecutter Media announced a special Joe Gacy pay-per-view looking back as his work in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW). Check out the official announcement and trailer below:

JOE GACY: THE MANIAC! IN MAY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

You know Joe Gacy as a WWE NXT Star! “The Chainsaw,” strikes fear into other wrestlers with his Slaughter Choke and his Ripper’s Knee. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see this three-time CZW World Heavyweight Champion in the early fights and championship bouts that rocketed him into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to JOE GACY: THE MANIAC, be sure to check out SHANE STRICKLAND: SWERVING ON ‘EM, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.