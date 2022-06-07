Joe Gacy Praises Coaching From Terry Taylor for Helping Him Make Things Click

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Joe Gacy discussed being a part of the 2.0 era of NXT and how Terry Taylor helped making him finally start clicking. Below are some highlights.

Joe Gacy on the NXT 2.0 era: “Honestly, very excited. I know NXT 2.0 was very new and some people were a little unsure about it at first. I like to think that, me being, sort of one of the faces of it, me and a lot of the other guys and girls here now, we took on a challenge and I honestly think things are great. The new NXT is very intriguing and we still have the same passion that the same people who used to be here had. We’re taking that torch, so to speak, and carrying it on into the next era of NXT.”

On how Terry Taylor flipped his brain: “I have to say, one of my coaches, Terry Taylor, he flipped my brain a little bit. I came into WWE having one mindset and working with him and all the coaches, coaches like Fit Finlay and Norman Smiley, have all added a little recipe into my brain. Working with Terry Taylor is what really started making things click for me, personally. That made me look at things in a new perspective, which kind of built the Joe Gacy you see today.”

At last Saturday’s NXT In Your House, Joe Gacy was in action against Bron Breakker. Breakker defeated Gacy to retain the WWE NXT Championship.