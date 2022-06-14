Joe Gacy Reveals He Has Been Breakdancing Since High School

A video clip of WWE NXT star Joe Gacy dancing recently went viral, dating back to his time in CZW. During a recent interview with Fightful, Gacy revealed he has been dancing since his high school days:

“Funny story, in high school, I kind of picked up break dancing. Oddly, I was a heavyset kid, so I don’t know how or why I decided to do it, it just kind of happened. I was known as the guy that would dance at high school dances. It kind of took on a life of its own from there.As you can see, I have hair now. Previously, I had long hair. At that moment, I had a shaved head so it was a lot easier to slide on my head. I could not do that now [laughs]. There is no way I could pull that off. I honestly don’t even know how I did it. It was a last minute decision [laughs].”

Check out the viral video below: