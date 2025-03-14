Joe Hendry Beats Alex Hammerstone In Hammerstone’s Final TNA Match On Impact

Alex Hammerstone’s final match in TNA aired on tonight’s Impact, with Hammerstone challenging Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. Thursday night’s episode saw Hammerstone, who announced his exit from the company earlier this week, challenge Hendry for the World Title.

The match saw Hendry retain, pinning Hammerstone after a Standing Ovation.

Hendry is set to be part of the 10-man steel cage match against The System & The Colons at TNA Sacrifice on Friday.