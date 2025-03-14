wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Beats Alex Hammerstone In Hammerstone’s Final TNA Match On Impact

March 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Hammerstone Joe Hendry TNA Impact 3-13-25 Image Credit: TNA

Alex Hammerstone’s final match in TNA aired on tonight’s Impact, with Hammerstone challenging Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. Thursday night’s episode saw Hammerstone, who announced his exit from the company earlier this week, challenge Hendry for the World Title.

The match saw Hendry retain, pinning Hammerstone after a Standing Ovation.

Hendry is set to be part of the 10-man steel cage match against The System & The Colons at TNA Sacrifice on Friday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Hammerstone, Joe Hendry, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading