Joe Hendry Announced for TNA Unbreakable Media Tour

– TNA Wrestling announced TNA World Champion Joe Hendry for the Unbreakable Media Tour in Las Vegas starting next week. You can see the full announcement below:

TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry Hits Las Vegas Ahead of UNBREAKABLE

Reigning TNA World Champion Will Be Speaking With Media To Preview The Biggest Weekend of The Year in Pro Wrestling

Reigning TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry will be in Las Vegas on Tuesday & Wednesday, April 15-16, talking with media to preview Unbreakable, set for Thursday night, April 17, at Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.

Joe Hendry is available for media interviews April 15-16.

JOE HENDRY

Joe Hendry was a worldwide viral sensation in 2024 with his theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” being released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry’s worldwide fame has spanned from random mentions on TV news broadcasts to part of a Savannah Bananas baseball game, and everything in between. Joe defeated Nic Nemeth in January to win the TNA World Championship and, days later, was a surprise entrant in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

Unbreakable will air live from Sin City on the TNA+ app, starting at 10pm EST/7pm local time, featuring X-Division Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy), among others.

Tickets for Unbreakable in Las Vegas are on sale at UNLVTickets.com.