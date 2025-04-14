Joe Hendry Appearance On WWE Raw Was Reportedly Pitched

TNA and WWE had a pitch for a Joe Hendry appearance on Raw, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, there was a pitch that would have seen Hendry make an appearance on WWE Raw, with one idea being that it would have led into a feud with The Miz.

Obviously that feud didn’t happen and the site reports that former Anthem executive Ariel Shnerer didn’t agree with the creative for the appearance, which would have likely seen Hendry take the loss. Sources indicated that this was another factor that added to WWE souring on Shnerer, who exited Anthem last month.

It is further noted that Ethan Page arriving in TNA to feud with Hendry is very similar in terms of creative to what would have been planned for Hendry and Miz.

As previously reported, when Shnerer visited NXT there was a “situation” where WWE talent asked he not be in the locker room. The site notes that it wasn’t anything personal to Shnerer and just a matter of them believing that should be restricted to talent.