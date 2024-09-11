Joe Hendry Appearance Set On This Week’s TNA Impact

Joe Hendry is set to appear on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Hendry will speak on Thursday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: ABC vs. First Class

* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

* The Hardys vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

* Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin

* Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry