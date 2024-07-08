Joe Hendry Appears In Final Moment of NXT Heatwave

Someone must have said Joe Hendry’s name in the NXT control booth, because he appeared in the final moment of NXT Heatwave. Sunday night’s PPV ended with Ethan Page winning the NXT Championship, but as the show was going dark Hendry’s TitanTron image briefly blipped over the monitor at the end as you can see below.

No word on whether this tease is leading to an appearance in the immediate future or perhaps setting up something for later down the line. The TNA appeared on NXT TV in June, competing in the battle royal to crown a #1 contender to the NXT Championship.