Joe Hendry Appears At WWE NXT Live Event, Competes Against Gallus

July 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Joe Hendry 7-9-24 Image Credit: WWE

Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance at Friday’s NXT live event, competing in a six-man tag match against Gallus. The TNA star, who has made a number of appearances on NXT TV in recent weeks, showed up and teamed with Je’Von Evans & Shiloh Hill against the trio of Mark and Joe Coffey & Wolfgang. Gallus picked up the win.

Hendry will appear on NXT Great American Bash next Tuesday to perform one of his concerts.

