Joe Hendry Appears In WWE NXT, Teams With Trick Williams In Main Event

NXT believed in Joe Hendry, who showed up on this week’s show to help Trick Williams battle Shawn Spears and Ethan Page. Hendry made his second appearance on NXT TV as part of the brand’s crossover with TNA, coming out to team with Williams against the two heels on tonight’s show.

Williams had been left without a tag team partner after Brooks Jensen attacked Je’Von Evans earlier in the night. Williams came out to the ring alone, but then Hendry’s music played and he came down to the ring to join Trick in the match. Hendry got the pinfall on Spears after Page was chased away from the ring by Oro Mensah.