Joe Hendry Appears On NXT, Confronts Trick Williams & Oba Femi

NXT said his name and Joe Hendry appeared, confronting Trick Williams and Oba Femi on NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Williams come out to interrupt a Femi promo and say he wanted his one-on-one shot against Femi. Williams ranted about how Femi only won by pinning Je’Von Evans at Stand & Deliver and he wanted his title back.

Hendry then came out to a big pop and came down to the ring. He says Trick was not the same person he tagged with back in the fall and that he’s changed. He said Williams used to soak in the cheers of the fans, but now he soaks in self-pity. Williams took a shot at Hendry losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, and said Hendry is an outsider, but Hendry said that while he lost to the RKO, but he did it in front of 60,000 people while Williams was in the stands. And he’s not leaving because he has business to discuss with the NXT Champion.

Femi told Hendry not to make the same mistake that Moose made before WIlliams pushed them apart. Hendry and Femi nailed Trick and sent him out of the ring before staring off.

Later in the show, Williams was seen backstage throwing a tantrum which resulted in Ava kicking him out of the building for the night.