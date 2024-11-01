Joe Hendry Argues With Ryan & Nic Nemeth In Post-TNA Impact Video

Joe Hendry and the Nemeths got heated in a post-TNA Impact video. Thursday night’s show saw Nic Nemeth and Hendry lose to The System in the main event after Hendry accidentally hit Nemeth, which allowed Eddie Edwards to hit the Boston Tea Party on Nemeth for the win.

In the post-show video, which you can see below, Ryan Nemeth was livid and believed that Hendry did it on purpose. Nic said that people made mistakes but when Hendry came backstage and Ryan threw accusations, things boiled over. Santino Marella said that Hendry lost and thus had to start from the bottom. Hendry said Ryan Nemeth would have to be the absolute bottom and that match was made by Marella.

TNA has yet to confirm if that match will take place next week.