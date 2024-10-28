wrestling / News

Joe Hendry, CM Punk, Josh Alexander & More Wish Chris Bey Well Following Injury

October 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Bey Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/Twitter

The wrestling world has taken to social media to send well-wishes to Chris Bey after his injury at Sunday’s TNA Impact taping. As reported, Bey was taken to the hospital with an apparent neck injury and underwent surgery. Following news of the injury, a host of wrestling stars posted to social media to pay tribute to Bey and wish him well.

You can see posts by Joe Hendry, CM Punk, Josh Alexander, Matthew Rehwoldt, Eddie Edwards, Christopher Daniels, Mustafa Ali, Tom Hannifan, and a ton more below.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Bey.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Bey, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading