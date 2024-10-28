Joe Hendry, CM Punk, Josh Alexander & More Wish Chris Bey Well Following Injury

The wrestling world has taken to social media to send well-wishes to Chris Bey after his injury at Sunday’s TNA Impact taping. As reported, Bey was taken to the hospital with an apparent neck injury and underwent surgery. Following news of the injury, a host of wrestling stars posted to social media to pay tribute to Bey and wish him well.

You can see posts by Joe Hendry, CM Punk, Josh Alexander, Matthew Rehwoldt, Eddie Edwards, Christopher Daniels, Mustafa Ali, Tom Hannifan, and a ton more below.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Bey.

Keep your loving thoughts, energy, prayers etc coming… The TNA and all our pro wrestling family has all our minds on Chris today 🙏 — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) October 28, 2024

I love @DashingChrisBey All my thoughts, prayers & energy are with him. Please keep him in yours. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ifLTbwVTDG — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) October 28, 2024

We love you Chris Bey.

You are one of the nicest people I’ve ever met and an amazing human being. We are all thinking of you ❤️ — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) October 28, 2024

Love you my brother @DashingChrisBey — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) October 28, 2024

Just seeing posts regarding the injury to @DashingChrisBey. Best wishes to Chris for a speedy recovery. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) October 28, 2024

Chris is the only person Ik that’s as big of a mark for 2000s wrestling as me. One of the most positive guys I know. If no one else believes in me I always know Chris Bey believes in me. Love you confipal pic.twitter.com/0JTVEO8sSO — “The Frontman” Alan Angels • アラン エンジェルス (@Alan_V_Angels) October 28, 2024

You got this @DashingChrisBey. Praying for you. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) October 28, 2024

No group of people rallies around an individual quite like the pro wrestling world. Keep @DashingChrisBey in your thoughts. Support him if you can.https://t.co/YNEWroQGWk — Tom Hannifan (@TomHannifan) October 28, 2024

CM Punk extends his positive thoughts to Chris Bey after his injury at a TNA taping 27th October 2024 pic.twitter.com/WyxJOxsmjR — CM Punk Stories (@CMPunkStories) October 28, 2024

Keeping @DashingChrisBey in my thoughts and sending positive energy and love his way 🙏 https://t.co/dweoJttUG7 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 28, 2024

i love you @DashingChrisBey all the prayers and love needed 🥺🩷🙏 pic.twitter.com/XZnyfH7aj5 — brittnie brooks (@BrittnieBrooks) October 28, 2024

Please invest all of your positive energy,love, & prayers towards Chris Bey these next few days 💜 — Sam Leterna (@SamLeterna) October 28, 2024

Thoughts and prayers go out to 2 of the realest homies in the game . Vikingo and Chris Bey. Get well soon brothers . 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GringoLoco グリンゴ • ロコ (@GringoLocoOG) October 28, 2024

We are a crazy brotherhood/fraternity/family in pro wrestling and at @ThisIsTNA and right now my brother @DashingChrisBey could really use a lot of love, support, thoughts, and prayers. We are all pulling for you my brother. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fJl0XxjrlY — Skyzz (@TheJohnSkyler) October 28, 2024

Eh Bey-Bey! 🙏🏻Prayers and love to @DashingChrisBey. Please send some warm wishes and positivity his way. pic.twitter.com/B0Qn6WrajP — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) October 28, 2024

Praying for a full recovery for @DashingChrisBey 🙏 — Luke Hawx (@LukeHawx504) October 28, 2024

Sending love to @DashingChrisBey. I love you brother. You got this. 🙏 — Outlandish Zicky Dice (@ZickyDice) October 28, 2024

Bey and I bonded over how cool the 99 ECW Belts were about a decade ago! Literally the best human! You got this @DashingChrisBey 🖤🙏🖤 — Frank Gastineau (@Real_Gastineau) October 28, 2024

Send love and prayers to @DashingChrisBey and family! Wishing you a speedy recovery! — Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) October 28, 2024

Became friends with Chris at mocap. Dudes so talented before he even steps into the ring hope everything turns out good for him! @DashingChrisBey https://t.co/hspMzL3bZK — Trevor Lee (@TrevorLeePro) October 28, 2024

Prayers to @DashingChrisBey, massively talented and awesome guy, get well soon bud. — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) October 28, 2024

Prayers up for Chris Bey 🙏🏼 That’s a solid dude. Wishing him the best. — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) October 28, 2024

I love you brother. All of us are thinking about you and Praying for you Chris Bey🙏🏽💜 — KC Navarro (@KCwrestles) October 28, 2024

My brother for life 🧡🩷 pic.twitter.com/TrOEJoOBXT — Trey Miguel (@TheTreyMiguel) October 28, 2024

We at @ASEWrestling would like to extend formal wishes, prayers, and tons of love to @DashingChrisBey right now. We hope you receive the best care and recovery possible! We Love You! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 #FINESSE pic.twitter.com/ViHDd1q2QE — ASÉ (@ASEWrestling) October 28, 2024

ABC was the first match Subculture had at IMPACT. Ace & Bey went out of their way to give us the best first impression any team could and that set the tone for our entire run. Creative, generous and a real superstar Sending thoughts and well wishes to Chris Bey at this time — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) October 28, 2024