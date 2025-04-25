Joe Hendry Compares The ‘Different Styles’ Of WWE NXT & TNA

Joe Hendry has had some experience with WWE NXT while working for TNA, and he recently compared the styles between the two companies. The TNA World Champion will defend his title against Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian at TNA Rebellion this weekend. He spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On Kazarian and Page: “Not too hot on ‘Kazarian’s] bass playing. I’d give him a two or a three. As an opponent, Frankie is one of if not my biggest nemesis from TNA Wrestling. Ethan Page is my biggest nemesis when I crossed over to NXT. To have to deal with both of them in one night is a tall order.”

On the difference between TNA and NXT’s presentations: “With professional wrestling, I’ve generally tried to do my best. If you go in with that intention, things tend to work out. I’ve gone in and really worked hard as I possibly can in both environments. It’s two different styles of wrestling. It’s two different styles of wrestling programming as well. Learning the different aspects of different shows has been a really great learning experience for me. The more I learn about this, the more willing I am to humble myself and be a student of the game. For me, it’s always try to learn and get better at this job. Two different environments, they require different skillsets, but I can confidently say I’ve delivered for both companies.”