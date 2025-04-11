Joe Hendry Confirms He’ll Compete At TNA Rebellion, Updated Card

Joe Hendry says he’ll defend his World Title at TNA Rebellion despite his injury. Hendry said on this week’s Impact that despite his grade three severe sprain to his rotator cuff, he will defend his World Title against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page at the PPV.

You can see the updated card below for for the April 27th PPV in Los Angeles, which airs live on PPV and TNA+.

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard

* TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. Leon Slater vs. More TBA

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali