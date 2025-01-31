Joe Hendry Concert & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a Joe Hendry concert and more for next week’s Impact. The company announced the following on tonight’s Impact for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Dani Luna, Jody Threat announced

* Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona

* Moose, JDC & Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater & The Hardys

* Joe Hendry concert