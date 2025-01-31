wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Concert & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Hendry TNA Impact 1-30-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced a Joe Hendry concert and more for next week’s Impact. The company announced the following on tonight’s Impact for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth
* TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Dani Luna, Jody Threat announced
* Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona
* Moose, JDC & Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater & The Hardys
* Joe Hendry concert

