wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Concert & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced a Joe Hendry concert and more for next week’s Impact. The company announced the following on tonight’s Impact for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth
* TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Dani Luna, Jody Threat announced
* Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona
* Moose, JDC & Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater & The Hardys
* Joe Hendry concert
More Trending Stories
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Is a Fan of Tessa Blanchard Despite Racist Accusations
- Alexa Bliss Shares Message Indicating She Will Be Preoccupied for a While