Joe Hendry’s Concert At NXT Great American Bash Interrupted By Gallus

– Joe Hendry got the chance to perform a concert on this week’s NXT Great American Bash night one, but was interrupted by Gallus. Hendry performed in the ring on Tuesday’s show and sang a song in which he referenced Chef Shawn Michaels, called Booker T his biggest fan and joked that Gallus had been deported.

Hendry went to do an encore when Gallus came out, with Joe Coffey running him down. The stable surrounded him and Hendry took a swing but fell to the numbers advantage.

Hendry and Coffey will compete on next week’s night to of the Great American Bash.