Joe Hendry Confronts Shawn Michaels Backstage After NXT Battle Royal Loss

Joe Hendry was displeased with how he was ganged up on during this week’s NXT and let Shawn Michaels know it. As noted, the TNA star appeared in the NXT battle royal to crown a #1 contender to the NXT Championship but was quickly ganged up on by everyone else in the match and eliminated. The WWE NXT Twitter account caught up with Hendry backstage after the match, as you can see below.

Hendry cut an angry promo as he walked through the backstage area and accused Shawn Michaels of orchestrating the team up before noting that he can show up anywhere, any time on any show; people just have to say his name.