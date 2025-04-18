Joe Hendry Talks Desire To Appear On The Sphere, Praises Masha Slamovich

Joe Hendry has been open about his desire to appear on The Sphere in Las Vegas, and he spoke about it in a recent interview. The TNA World Champion has talked about his wish to get on the famed structure and he touched on it in a new conversation with Fightful’s Joel Pearl, while also discussing teaming up with Masha Slamovich at TNA Unbreakable tonight. You can see highlights below:

On his quest to get on The Sphere: “What I’ve found in my career is you can will things into existence, but you also have to respond to the opportunities that are in front of you. I’ve tried many times to contact The Sphere. I’ve been involved in many viral tweets. There has to come a point where you say, ‘If I’m not getting any response, I don’t want to spend more energy on pursuing that.’ If The Sphere is open for business, then so am I. I’m happy to put up some proper money to get a second on The Sphere.”

On if he’s considered climbing The Sphere in his bid get on it: “Nope, absolutely not. Can’t see the upside on that one.”

On Slamovich: “I have a great deal of respect for Masha. Her work ethic is admirable and unparralled. All she’s done is focus on becoming the best and now she is living that on a daily basis. She is a phenomenal talent and she deserves all the success that she has.”