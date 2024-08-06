– During a recent interview with former WWE broadcaster Matt Camp for The Wrestling Matt, TNA’s Joe Hendry discussed potentially crossing paths with John Cena and The Rock at some point. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Joe Hendry on potentially crossing paths with The Rock at some point: “I don’t know if anything’s gonna top that Rock concert in Toronto from The Rock. I appreciate the kind words. Maybe one day we’ll see a guitar-off between myself and The Great One, who knows? We’ve already had me versus Elias. But I’ve just got a feeling me and The Rock are gonna have to cross paths at some point. To me, he’s still got the number one concert segment.”

On believing he will interact with John Cena and The Rock someday: “That’s not my imagination. I genuinely believe that will happen. I believe I will have an in-ring interaction with The Rock. I believe I will have a match with John Cena. If I’d have told you four months ago this is where I’d be right now, no one would have believed me. But I did. My team did. Me and my team were talking about this stuff months before it happened. You can say manifesting, but we put very strategic plans in place to be where we are right now. Taking on John Cena, it’s something that I’m preparing for right now. No one’s told me this is gonna happen. But again, no one told me that I was gonna be debuting on NXT until the day before. So I’m just preparing for it. I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”

Joe Hendry will be in action on tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash special. He’s set to face Joe Coffey in a singles match. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on SyFy starting at 8:00 pm EST.