Joe Hendry Discusses His Entrance Song Topping the iTunes UK Chart

– It looks like the fans in the UK really do believe in Joe Hendry. During a recent interview with the BBC, TNA star Joe Hendry discussed his entrance theme song topping the UK iTunes song chart. Below are some highlights.

Joe Hendry on the popularity of his entrance song: “People had always liked my entrance song. People were making videos with it, getting literally millions of hits. I put it up on Spotify one evening, didn’t think anything of it and when I woke up it was number 20 in the iTunes charts. I thought it was funny so I tweeted it out and it just caught fire from there… The fan base has been unbelievable, the support has been unbelievable and it’s so fun and rare in life when something like this happens, when it’s so unexpected and it happens it’s so cool.”

On why his song is such an important part of his presentation: “I could see the entrance was half the battle. If you have a great entrance, you’re halfway there to being a great professional wrestler. The stage fright is just unbelievable. I know so many performers who really struggle with that. But the moment their music hits and they walk through the curtain, they just become somebody else. That’s kind of what my song allows me to do. The moment I hear it, I become the person I need to be when I go to the ring.”

On being open to do a song for Scottish First Minister John Swinney: “If John Swinney had given me enough notice, we could have done ‘I Believe in John Swinney’ for him, that would have been no problem.”

As previously noted, “I Belive in Joe Hendry” made it to the top of the UK iTunes chart. It even made it relatively high on the US charts, making it into the Top 20. It later fell to No. 60 in the rankings.