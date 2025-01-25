– During a recent interview with the Deloco Podcast, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry discussed a possible surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble in the Men’s Rumble match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Joe Hendry on if he will make a Royal Rumble appearance: “Anywhere, anytime, any show is what I said to Shawn Michaels when I debuted in NXT, that’s the first thing I said when I came back through the curtain and look at all the exciting things that it led to. That obviously would be a huge honor and a privilege and something that’s synonymous with our business. What I will say is this… So when you are a wrestler coming up through, you’re thinking about yourself in the path you’re gonna take but when you are the champion, your job is to do what’s best for the company.”

On being a soldier for TNA Wrestling: “You now have a responsibility. So I am a soldier for TNA Wrestling. So this partnership is amazing because there’s so many mutual benefits for both companies. So it really is as simple as this… If TNA pick up the phone and they say, ‘Joe, it’s time to go.’ It doesn’t matter what event it is, where in the world it is. If TNA management tell me that’s what the objective is, I will move forward. So what I will do is do what TNA Wrestling asks me to do. All I’ll say is I’m ready for all the amazing and exciting potential opportunities that are on the table. It really feels like anything could happen in the world of professional wrestling.”

Hendry beat Nic Nemeth last Sunday at TNA Genesis to capture the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, February 1. The premium live event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.