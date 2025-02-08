– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry discussed potential WWE crossovers with TNA Wrestling, along with which WWE Superstars from the main roster he’d be interested in facing. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On who he wants to face from the main roster: “I think the fans would be interested in seeing Sheamus come to TNA Wrestling and maybe challenging me for the TNA World Championship. Or, The Miz for that matter. I think me and The Miz would have a fantastic program.”

On NXT’s Ethan Page possibly crossing over into TNA: “Obviously, the partnership being with NXT, maybe Ethan Page comes over to TNA Wrestling and challenges me. I know nothing. I’m just throwing some interesting things out there and hope they might happen.”

Joe Hendry also recently made a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble last weekend, competing in the men’s Rumble match.