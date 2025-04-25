wrestling / News

Joe Hendry & Elijah Pick Up Win On TNA Impact After Ethan Page Abandons Frankie Kazarian

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Ethan Page 4-24-25 Image Credit: TNA

Ethan Page betrayed his tag team partner Frankie Kazarian on TNA Impact, allowing Joe Hendry and Elijah to get a win in the main event. Thursday’s episode saw Page refuse to tag in late in the match, which allowed Elijah to take Kazarian out for the victory.

Page is set to battle Kazarian and Hendry for the TNA World Championship at Rebellion on Sunday.

