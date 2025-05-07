Joe Hendry Enjoys His Busy Schedule, Sees It As a Compliment

In an interview with Wrestletalk, Joe Hendry spoke about his busy schedule in both TNA Wrestling and WWE and why he enjoys it, calling it a compliment. Hendry is the TNA World champion and has once again been making regular appearances in NXT. Here are highlights:

On his role as TNA World Champion: “It’s hugely rewarding. There was a period of time where a lot of colleagues were getting signed and I was kind of wondering if and when things would happen for me. But I was enjoying the process of what I was doing so much and I was so focused on getting the best reactions that I could from the fans, that all the opportunities came as soon as I shifted my focus into just giving the audience the best entertainment that I possibly could. But to now be here as TNA World Champion, it’s an amazing feeling and a responsibility that I enjoy, and my focus is just trying to deliver record business for TNA. I want people to look back and say, ‘Joe Hendry as World Champion, The Hardys as Tag Champs, that meant big business for TNA’. So I’m excited for the business that the entire locker room is doing for the company and everyone backstage and the fans as well. TNA’s a hot product right now and, yeah, onwards and upwards.”

On his busy schedule: “Look, a busy schedule is a compliment. The busier you are, the more in-demand that you are, is a compliment to your popularity and your skills. So I very much enjoy that responsibility. The schedule is a part of the job, and every show that I do, every appearance that I do, every piece of media that I do, I just try to get better every time.”