Joe Hendry Says The Fans Wanted Him in the Royal Rumble, So He ‘Steered Into It’

In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Joe Hendry said thet his fanbase wanted him to appear in the Royal Rumble so he started to lean into it to make it happen. It did eventually happen, as he came in at #15 this year, before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

He said: “It is kind of scary sometimes when I think about, I have delivered on kind of every single thing that I’ve hinted at over the last couple years. It’s been a wild journey. Look, I take a lot of what I say from the meet and greets. So every meet and greet I did for well over a year was, ‘You gonna be in the Rumble? Are you gonna be in the Rumble? Are you gonna be in the Rumble?’ It’s like that Simpsons episode where they’re like, ‘Can you take us to Mount Splashmore? Can you take us to Mount Splashmore?’ That was what I got every single time. So it was one of those things where, if the fan base are calling for it, then I’m gonna start steering into it because that’s the formula. The formula is going, what are people saying? What do people want? What might be feasible? The crazy thing is I hinted at it a few times, but I didn’t know about the Rumble until the week of. It’s been an awesome experience. I continue to say outrageous things, so we’ll see whether they happen or not.“