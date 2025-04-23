Joe Hendry Is Focused On Defending TNA World Title: ‘There’s A Time and a Place For Concerts’

In an interview with Fightful, Joe Hendry spoke about his current goal in TNA Wrestling, which was to defend his TNA World Championship. He noted that he still wants to be an entertainer, but has to be serious right now.

He said: “You’ve seen a couple of things on television. My personal opinion is I’m the World Champion and there is a time and a place for concerts, and there is a time and place for focusing on what this championship means and where it’s going to go. You can go concerts, but you can’t be doing them every week. For me, I am focused right now on my challenge at Rebellion. If it’s appropriate to do a concert at some point when there is maximum entertainment and a storyline reason to do it, then we should do it. It should be special. It shouldn’t happen every week.“