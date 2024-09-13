Joe Hendry Calls Josh Alexander ‘Kurt Angle From Wish’ On TNA Impact

Joe Hendry took some shots at Josh Alexander on TNA Impact, and Alexander had a response later in the show. The two are set to face off at TNA Victory Road on Friday, and Thursday’s show saw Hendry reveal a new music video, the Josh Alexander story, with a song in which he referred to the former World Champion as noted Alexander was the champion for a while but never smiled, and was a Jesse Pinkman lookalike who turned into Walter White. He also called Alexander jealous of him and “Kurt Angle from Wish” as Alexander was in the audience.

Alexander cut a promo in which he said he should be representing TNA in WWE NXT and not Hendry, who he called the one person who can’t “back it up” in the ring. He vowed to show the world a “real professional wrestler” when he beats Hendry at Victory Road: