Joe Hendry Recalls Getting Long-Term Offer From TNA After Fan Reaction
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Joe Hendry spoke about getting his start in TNA Wrestling and how crowd reactions led to a long-term deal. Hendry challenges Nic Nemeth for the TNA World title tonight at Bound for Glory. Here are highlights:
On what gave him the confidence to contact TNA: “I was wrestling for a company called North Wrestling, and there was maybe 2-250 people in the crowd, and I did an entrance on Scotty 2 Hotty and the crowd loved it.”
On getting a three-month deal in TNA: “I said ‘I know I can do this; I know I can get over, give me three months to get over. And if I don’t, you can effing fire me.”
On the fan reaction to his return: “I came back through the curtain on the second night and there was a member of [Impact] management who was standing there. But they said ‘We are gonna present you with a long-term deal.'”