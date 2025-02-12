Joe Hendry and Masha Slamovich Headed to New York For TNA Slammiversary Promotion

TNA Wrestling has announced that Joe Hendry and Masha Slamovich will go to New York to promote Slammiversary. The event takes place on July 20 at the UBS Arena on Long Island.

TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry and Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich Go To New York City

TNA Stars Including KC Navarro Will Attend The Islanders vs. Rangers NHL Game February 25 at UBS Arena

Reigning TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry and reigning Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich will be in New York City on Monday and Tuesday, February 24-25, for promotions at the New York Islanders’ home game at UBS Arena against their arch-rival, the New York Rangers. Joe & Masha also will visit SiriusXM studios for a live in-studio interview on Busted Open and other popular radio shows.

Joe & Masha will be joined at the NHL game by KC Navarro, and all three TNA stars will be at UBS Arena on Tuesday, February 25, for multiple activations at the Islanders/Rangers game.

Joe Hendry, Masha Slamovich & KC Navarro are available for media interviews February 24-25 as TNA Wrestling builds toward Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20, originating from UBS Arena in Belmont Park.

JOE HENDRY

Joe Hendry was a worldwide viral sensation in 2024 with his theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” being released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry’s worldwide fame has spanned from random mentions on TV news broadcasts to part of a Savannah Bananas baseball game, and everything in between. Joe defeated Nic Nemeth in January to win the TNA World Championship and, days later, was a surprise entrant in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

MASHA SLAMOVICH

Masha Slamovich is in her first run as TNA Knockouts World Champion, and is a former three-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. Masha was born in Moscow, Russia and has been wrestling since May 2016. Her 2024 match at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view against Jordynne Grace, held in Detroit, was voted TNA Wrestling’s Match of the Year.

KC NAVARRO

The 25-year-old Navarro, a Miami native who now lives in New Jersey, made his pro wrestling debut as a sophomore in high school at age 15. He worked for AEW and was a champion for multiple independent wrestling promotions before signing with TNA. Navarro was bullied in school for being a fan of professional wrestling. He got into wrestling because his father was in the U.S. Army. “Wrestling made me feel like he was home,” he said. His dad watched KC in action for TNA during recent shows in San Antonio, Texas. Navarro was an aide for children with special needs at Bright Beginnings Learning Center. He graduated from Metuchen High School in 2017 in Metuchen, New Jersey.

All the TNA Wrestling stars will next be in action on Thursday & Friday, February 20-21, LIVE at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, with appearances by Jeff & Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, A.J. Francis, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Tessa Blanchard, Tasha Steelz and Rosemary, among others.

Tickets for both live events in Orlando, plus Slammiversary in New York, are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com.