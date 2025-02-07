Joe Hendry Says It May Be Time For Him To Put Out An Album

Joe Hendry has a legitimate hit in his entrance theme, and he says it may be time for him to put out an album. Hendry’s “I Believe In Joe Hendry” made the charts in the UK, and Hendry said on Behind the Turnbuckle that he wants to work on a full album. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

on a possible album: “I think it might be time to put out an album. In fact, so I’m actually building — I’m building a recording studio in Scotland, so I can use when I’m not on the road.”

On keeping the focus on his TNA World Title reign: “Getting there is one thing, but to stay there is much more difficult. “My goal is always to be the most improved wrestler of the year and, you know, if you’re the most improved wrestler a couple of years in a row, pretty soon you win a World Championship.”