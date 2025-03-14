Joe Hendry Thinks He’s the Most Improved Wrestler In the World In the Last Year

Joe Hendry recently looked at his development over the past year and said he believes he’s the most improved wrestler anywhere. The TNA World Champion spoke with Z100’s Josh Martinez and talked about how he’s changed his approach to wrestling in recent years as well as his growth as a performer.

“So, for me, I changed my approach probably about three or four years ago from, I want to win this title, I wanna work here, to just being like, you know what, I’m committed no matter what happens,” Hendry said (per Fightful). “Even if it’s just in front of 200 people, I’m going to give it my absolute best and I’m gonna get better with every single show. I just wanted to get better all the time and that’s what I’ve held to this day and you know, I feel like I vastly — genuinely, I feel like I’m the most improved wrestler in the world over the last year. That’s my opinion. If you look at where I was and what I was doing and where I am now, I really feel like I’m the most improved.”

He continued, “If you strive to be the most improved, then titles and opportunities are going to come. If you’re working someone the caliber of Nic Nemeth, you can’t help but get better, right? For me, it’s something that happened very organically and I was very cool that it actually did happen. It’s one of those things you hope will happen, but you never know right, there’s a lot of things that are out of your control in the business but here we are. I thought, well 2025 can’t possibly get bigger than 2024, but we ticked that one off by February 1.”

Hendry will be part of the 10-man cage match at tonight’s TNA Sacrifice.