Joe Hendry Says His Next Big Single Is Coming, Aiming To Top Christmas Chart

Joe Hendry is set to release his next single, and he wants it to top the Christmas charts. The TNA star posted a video to his Twitter account on Monday, announcing that his next big single is on the way. He noted that it is “nearly time” to release his single and said that he wants to get a Christmas #1.

Hendry noted that he’s going to raise money for charities at the same time and said details on the release are coming soon.

Hendry’s theme song “I Believe In Joe Hendry” was released as a single earlier this year after years of being used as his theme and hit #4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart. The Christmas #1 single atop the UK Singles Chart is a tradition and a badge of honor, often featuring charity songs or Christmas themes, and tend to have fan campaigns behind them. Last year’s Christmas #1 was “Last Christmas” by Wham!, which became the #1 Christmas song 39 years after its release.