Joe Hendry Says His NXT Debut Is WWE’s Second-Most Liked Video Since WrestleMania
June 19, 2024
Joe Hendry’s debut appearance in NXT is a hit on social media, and Hendry would like to make it even bigger. The video of Hendry’s debut was posted to Twitter on Tuesday night, and Hendry retweeted it to note that it’s the company’s second most-liked video since WrestleMania 40.
Hendry posted:
“This is @WWE’s second most liked video since Wrestlemania.
Make It The Best and most liked video”
As of this writing, the video has 5.4 million views and over 80,000 likes.
