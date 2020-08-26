wrestling / News

Various News: Joe Hendry Offers to Write Songs For Fans, ICW No Holds Barred Teases Show Announcement

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Hendry

– Joe Hendry is willing to write songs for those fans willing to buy his shirts. ROH posted a video to to YouTube in which Hendry said that he’ll write a song to anyone who purchases a shirt, as you can see below:

– ICW No Holds Barred has teased a new show announcement that will be made later tonight at 8 PM ET:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ICW No Holds Barred, Joe Hendry, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading