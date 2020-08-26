wrestling / News
Various News: Joe Hendry Offers to Write Songs For Fans, ICW No Holds Barred Teases Show Announcement
August 26, 2020 | Posted by
– Joe Hendry is willing to write songs for those fans willing to buy his shirts. ROH posted a video to to YouTube in which Hendry said that he’ll write a song to anyone who purchases a shirt, as you can see below:
– ICW No Holds Barred has teased a new show announcement that will be made later tonight at 8 PM ET:
SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT COMING TONIGHT at 8PM! 🚨
“NORMAL PEOPLE SCARE ME” 💀 🎃
MORE INFO COMING TONIGHT! 👻 #NHB7 pic.twitter.com/knLB4nKGqX
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) August 26, 2020
