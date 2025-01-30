Joe Hendry Weighs In On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance

Joe Hendry is, to no one’s shock, playing it coy about a potential Royal Rumble appearance. The TNA World Champion has been speculated as a possible surprise appearance in the men’s Rumble match, and he was asked about it in an appearance on Behind the Turnbuckle. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his time appearing for WWE: “This is what I’ll say; I had a wonderful experience at WWE. I have only good things to say about them. Can you imagine getting to work with Terry Taylor every day, getting to learn from Shawn Michaels on a daily basis? And now, TNA and WWE are working together? This is an amazing thing for the professional wrestling business. And we’re in an era, Coach, you know it, anything is possible in the world of professional wrestling.”

On a possible Royal Rumble appearance: “If you’ve been in two Royal Rumbles, come on. Anything is possible. But ultimately, here’s the difference. Before, hey, I was a wrestler. But now, I am the TNA Champion. So I have a duty to do what’s best for TNA wrestling. So hey, if TNA pick up the phone and they tell me ‘You’ve got to go,’ it doesn’t matter where they tell me to go. If TNA management tells me to go, I’m going to, and whatever it is, I’m going to represent the company well.”